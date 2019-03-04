Catholic World News

Japanese Christians apologize for massacre in South Korea 100 years ago

March 04, 2019

CWN Editor's Note: The president of the Catholic Bishops’ Conference of Korea has also apologized for the Church’s “abandonment of the pain of our people” during Japanese rule (1910-1945),

