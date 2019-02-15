Catholic World News

Colombian bishops call on Marxist guerrillas to abandon their weapons

February 15, 2019

CWN Editor's Note: Over 175,000 civilians have lost their lives in the Colombian conflict, which began in 1964. The National Liberation Army (ELN) continues to wage war despite a 2017 peace agreement between the Colombian government and the main rebel group, the Revolutionary Armed Forces of Colombia (FARC).

