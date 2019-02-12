Catholic World News

UN committee raps Italy for failure to prosecute clerical abusers

February 12, 2019

» Continue to this story on Crux

CWN Editor's Note: The UN’s Committee on the Rights of the Child has issued a stinging criticism of Italian prosecutors, noting the numerous cases of children having been sexually abused by religious personnel of the Catholic Church in the State party and the low number of investigations and criminal prosecutions.”

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

