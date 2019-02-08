Catholic World News

Boko Haram sets churches on fire in latest Cameroon attack

February 08, 2019

CWN Editor's Note: The jihadist group, also known as Islamic State in West Africa, was founded in 2002 and is active in Nigeria, Cameroon, Chad, and Niger.

