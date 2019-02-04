Catholic World News
On World Day of Consecrated Life, Pope Francis calls religious to ‘prophetic vision’
February 04, 2019
» Continue to this story on Vatican News
CWN Editor's Note: On February 2, Pope Francis celebrated Mass in St. Peter’s Basilica for the 23rd World Day of Consecrated Life (background, video, booklet).The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.
For all current news, visit our News home page.
Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in.
All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!