Catholic World News

Cardinal Nichols welcomes inquiry into persecution of Christians

January 31, 2019

CWN Editor's Note: The government of the United Kingdom recently ordered an independent inquiry into the persecution of Christians worldwide.

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

