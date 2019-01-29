Catholic World News
Lisbon to host 2022 World Youth Day
January 29, 2019
» Continue to this story on Vatican News
CWN Editor's Note: Portugal, a nation of 10.4 million (map), is 81% Catholic.The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.
