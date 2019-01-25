Catholic World News

Prelates: Palestinian Christians face systematic discrimination in Israel

January 25, 2019

CWN Editor's Note: Bishops from over a dozen nations have concluded a visit to the Holy Land—an annual visit under the auspices of the Holy Land Coordination Group.

