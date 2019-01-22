Catholic World News

Indigenous Catholic youth call upon governments, corporations to respect indigenous peoples

January 22, 2019

CWN Editor's Note: The World Indigenous Youth Gathering 2019 took place in Panama in the days before the 2019 World Youth Day. Pope Francis addressed participants in a video message.

