The Beatitudes are the Christian’s true way of life, Pope preaches at weekday Mass

January 22, 2019

CWN Editor's Note: At a Mass celebrated in the chapel of Domus Sanctae Marthae on January 21, Pope Francis preached on Mark 2:18-22, the Gospel reading of the day. The Pope contrasted the Beatitudes with the “accusatory style,” the “worldly style,” and the “selfish style.”

