Catholic World News

Pope launches his Click to Pray app profile

January 21, 2019

» Continue to this story on Vatican News

CWN Editor's Note: The Click to Pray app is an initiative of the Pope’s Worldwide Prayer Network (Apostleship of Prayer).

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

