Report: Papal preacher emphasized basics during retreat for US bishops

January 14, 2019

CWN Editor's Note: At the Pope’s request, Capuchin Franciscan Father Raniero Cantalamessa, preacher to the papal household since 1980, led a week-long retreat for US bishops in early January. His talks, according to the report, “show a heavy emphasis on traditional themes, a robust defense of celibacy, a severe criticism of attachment to money and an endorsement of new lay movements as a replacement for declining numbers of clerics.”

