‘Devotion is embracing God and others with real love,’ Manila cardinal preaches as 5 million honor Black Nazarene
January 09, 2019
CWN Editor's Note: Devotion to the Black Nazarene dates from the 17th century.The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.
