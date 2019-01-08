Catholic World News

At special Mass, cardinal commemorates 525th anniversary of first Mass in the Americas

January 08, 2019

CWN Editor's Note: On January 6, 1494, Father Bernardo Buil celebrated the first Mass in the New World at La Isabela in Puerto Plata, Dominican Republic (map). Father Buil, a friar from Aragon, accompanied Christopher Columbus on his second voyage. Pope Francis appointed Cardinal Gregorio Rosa Chávez of El Salvador as his representative at the Mass.

