Al-Azhar’s grand imam visits Coptic pope for Christmas

January 03, 2019

CWN Editor's Note: Born in 1952, Pope Tawadros II of Alexandria has led the Coptic Orthodox Church (CNEWA profile) since 2012. The church is among the Oriental Orthodox churches that ceased to be in full communion with the Holy See following the Ecumenical Council of Chalcedon in 451.

