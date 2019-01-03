Catholic World News

In Indonesia, strong commitment by the Catholic community to tsunami victims

January 03, 2019

CWN Editor's Note: The nation of 261 million is 87% Muslim, 7% Protestant, and 3% Catholic. At least 430 people lost their lives and 14,000 were injured in the Sunda Strait tsunami, which took place on December 22.

