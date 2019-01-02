Catholic World News

Let Mary gaze upon us, embrace us, and take us by the hand, Pope preaches at New Year’s Mass

January 02, 2019

CWN Editor's Note: Pope Francis celebrated Mass in St. Peter’s Basilica on January 1, the Solemnity of Mary, the Holy Mother of God (video, booklet).

