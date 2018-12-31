Catholic World News

Ecumenical Patriarch, in Christmas proclamation, emphasizes centrality of the Incarnation

December 31, 2018

CWN Editor's Note: Born in 1940, Ecumenical Patriarch Bartholomew was installed in 1991 as Archbishop of Constantinople and Ecumenical Patriarch. He holds a primacy of honor among the Orthodox churches.

