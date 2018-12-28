Catholic World News

3 former papal abuse commissioners want re-evaluation of group

December 28, 2018

CWN Editor's Note: Pope Francis “never came to one of our meetings,” said Catherine Bonnet, a former member of the Pontifical Commission for the Protection of Minors.

