2 priests kidnapped in Nigeria

December 28, 2018

CWN Editor's Note: The priests were kidnapped in Anambra State (map) as they prepared for a visit from Cardinal Francis Arinze, the retired prefect of the Congregation for Divine Worship and the Discipline of the Sacraments.

