5 religious assaulted, held captive in Austrian church

December 28, 2018

CWN Editor's Note: The church (the Klosterkirche Maria Immaculata in Strebersdorf, a suburb of Vienna) is entrusted to the Institute of the Brothers of the Christian Schools.

