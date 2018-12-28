Catholic World News

Pope encourages Taizé youth to foster fraternity

December 28, 2018

CWN Editor's Note: The Taizé Community, an ecumenical French monastic community, was founded in France by Brother Roger Schütz in 1940. An estimated 15,000 young people are attending Taizé’s European meeting in Madrid.

