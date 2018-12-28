Catholic World News

Catholic groups denounce child’s death near US border on Christmas Eve

December 28, 2018

CWN Editor's Note: The eight-year-old Guatemalan boy is the second child to die this month while under the custody of US Customs and Border Protection.

