Peace is holding in South Sudan, leading prelate says

December 26, 2018

CWN Editor's Note: The South Sudanese Civil War began in 2013. South Sudan’s government and a leading rebel group signed a peace agreement in September 2018; some rebel groups did not sign the agreement.

