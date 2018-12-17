Catholic World News

Pope Francis receives Italian Prime Minister Conte

December 17, 2018

CWN Editor's Note: “We discussed issues such as social inequalities, migration, the environment, and peace,” said Prime Minister Giuseppe Conte, who assumed office in June.

