French police kill Strasbourg Christmas market shooting suspect

December 17, 2018

CWN Editor's Note: On December 11, a terrorist, shouting “Allahu akbar” (Allah is great), killed five and injured 11 during an attack on the Christmas market in front of Strasbourg Cathedral (photograph). Strasbourg is a city of 275,000 in eastern France and headquarters of the European Parliament, which Pope Francis visited in 2014.

