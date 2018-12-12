Catholic World News

Indonesia: Christian governor ‘Ahok’ set for early release from prison

December 12, 2018

CWN Editor's Note: Basuki Tjahaja Purnama (popularly known as “Ahok”), the former Christian governor of Indonesia’s Jakarta province, was was convicted of blasphemy against Islam in 2017.

