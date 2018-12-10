Catholic World News

Council of Cardinals meeting this week

December 10, 2018

CWN Editor's Note: The Council of Cardinals is meeting in Rome this week, to continue its work on an overhaul of the Roman Curia. The group will meet on Monday through Wednesday, with Pope Francis expected to take part in the discussions.

