Catholic World News

Vatican establishes new office to work with charismatic renewal

December 10, 2018

» Continue to this story on National Catholic Register

CWN Editor's Note: The Catholic Charismatic Renewal International Service—CHARIS—was formally established by Pope Francis on December 8. Working within the new dicastery for Laity, Family, and Life, the office will provide worldwide liaison with the Catholic charismatic renewal.

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

For all current news, visit our News home page.

Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in. All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!