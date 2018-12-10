Catholic World News

Lebanese bishops: country cannot support Syrian refugees

December 10, 2018

CWN Editor's Note: The Maronite Catholic bishops of Lebanon have said that their county “can no longer carry the weight” of supporting Syrian refugees. An estimated 1.5 million Syrians have fled to Lebanon—a figure equivalent to nearly one-third of the country’s native population. The Maronite bishops said that displaced Syrians should return home, even if the conflict in their country remains unresolved.

