Nuns reportedly misappropriated $500,000 to feed gambling habit

December 10, 2018

CWN Editor's Note: After the Los Angeles archdiocese announced that it would not press legal charges against two women religious who had diverted a “substantial” sum of money from a local Catholic school, a CBS report alleges that the two sisters took about $500,000, which they used for gambling.

