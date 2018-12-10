Catholic World News

Milan’s archbishop warns of Italian demographic crisis

December 10, 2018

CWN Editor's Note: Each year, the archbishop of Milan delivers an address to the city on the feast of St. Ambrose. Archbishop Mario Delpini called on citizens to live reasonably, rather than cave in to emotions and slogans. He also spoke about “the demographic crisis that seems to condemn the Italian population to an inexorable and unsustainable aging,” bleak employment prospects for youth, and loneliness among the elderly.

