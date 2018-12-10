Catholic World News

FBI engaged in wide-ranging probe of clergy sex abuse in Buffalo Diocese

December 10, 2018

CWN Editor's Note: “Federal authorities have fanned out across Western New York to learn more about a clergy abuse scandal that until now largely has been ignored by law enforcement,” according to the report. One person quoted in the article said that FBI agents ahve interviewed 40 people and “were looking for evidence to present to a grand jury.”

