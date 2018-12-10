Catholic World News

Over 20 German prosecutors are investigating Church abuse scandal

December 10, 2018

CWN Editor's Note: “Authorities in Cologne, Passau and Gorlitz have publicly initiated criminal proceedings,” according to the report. “A further 20 public prosecutors nationwide are currently examining evidence against Church officials in Germany’s 27 Catholic dioceses.”

