Moscow patriarch honors Russian Muslim leader

December 10, 2018

CWN Editor's Note: Patriarch Kirill of Moscow honored Talgat Tadzhuddin, Russia’s grand mufti from 1992 to 2015, with an ecclesiastical award typically conferred on prominent public figures. “The history of relationships between believers in our country is unique,” the Russian Orthodox leader said, “for it includes not only glorious pages of mutual help and solidarity in the face of a common enemy, but also the tragic experience of persecutions under the atheistic regime.”

