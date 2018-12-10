Catholic World News

Ecumenical Patriarch calls for honest interreligious dialogue for the sake of peace

December 10, 2018

» Continue to this story on Ecumenical Patriarchate

CWN Editor's Note: Ecumenical Patriarch Bartholomew of Constantinople, who holds a primacy of honor among the Orthodox churches, made his remarks as he visited South Korea.

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

For all current news, visit our News home page.

Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in. All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!