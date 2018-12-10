Catholic World News

Entrust yourself to God as Mary did, Pope says on feast of Immaculate Conception

December 10, 2018

» Continue to this story on Vatican News

CWN Editor's Note: On December 8, the Solemnity of the Immaculate Conception of the Blessed Virgin Mary, Pope Francis delivered his Angelus address to pilgrims in St. Peter’s Square (video).

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

For all current news, visit our News home page.

Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in. All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!