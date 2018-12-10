Catholic World News

Pope prays for Rome in traditional homage to Immaculate Mary

December 10, 2018

» Continue to this story on Vatican News

CWN Editor's Note: Following a custom that dates back several decades, Pope Francis left the Vatican on December 8 and traveled to the Piazza di Spagna in Rome, where he offered an act of veneration to the Blessed Virgin Mary at the Column of the Immaculate Conception (video).

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

For all current news, visit our News home page.

Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in. All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!