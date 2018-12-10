Catholic World News

19 martyrs beatified in Algeria; Pope hails them as ‘great sign of brotherhood’ for the world

December 10, 2018

» Continue to this story on Vatican News

CWN Editor's Note: Bishop Pierre Claverie of Oran and his 18 companions, including seven monks of Tibhirine, were martyred between 1994 and 1996 during the Algerian Civil War. Cardinal Giovanni Angelo Becciu, prefect of the Congregation for the Causes of Saints, presided at the Mass of beatification in Oran (video).

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

For all current news, visit our News home page.

Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in. All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!