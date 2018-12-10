Catholic World News

Vatican explains reorganization of Vatican City State’s government

December 10, 2018

CWN Editor's Note: The Holy See Press Office has released a note explaining Pope Francis’s decision to reorganize the government of Vatican City State. The note was issued by the office of Cardinal Giuseppe Bertello, President of the Governorate of Vatican City State since 2011.

