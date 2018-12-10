Catholic World News

China reneges on its deals: the Vatican is learning that the hard way

December 10, 2018

CWN Editor's Note: “The disappearance of a bishop is an object lesson in interacting with Beijing,” writes Bethany Allen-Ebrahimian, a journalist who has covered international affairs for Foreign Policy magazine and the Washington Post.

