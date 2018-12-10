Catholic World News

French bishops condemn violent protests

December 10, 2018

» Continue to this story on Conférence des évêques de France (French)

CWN Editor's Note: The “yellow vest” movement originally protested fuel tax increases but has grown into a more amorphous mass movement whose members have burned down a public building in Puy-en-Velay and have threatened to kill government employees. The president of the Bishops’ Conference of France said that the crisis manifests a “lack of listening and dialogue in our country”; he condemned the violence and called for prayer and dialogue.

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

For all current news, visit our News home page.

Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in. All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!