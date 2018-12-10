Catholic World News

Papal visit to United Arab Emirates is the culmination of decades of work by pioneering priests

December 10, 2018

CWN Editor's Note: Pope Francis will visit the Arabian Peninsula nation in February to take part in an interfaith meeting, the Vatican announced on December 6.

