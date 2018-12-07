Catholic World News

Papal preacher reflects on ‘constant and reassuring presence’ of God

December 07, 2018

CWN Editor's Note: In his first Advent Sermon, Father Raniero Cantalamessa, the preacher of the papal household, observed that “we risk losing sight” of God’s presence in our daily lives. In the first of his weekly sermons, preached in the presence of Pope Francis and leaders of the Roman Curia, he offered reflections a line from Psalm 42: “My soul thirsts for God, the living God.”

