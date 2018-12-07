Catholic World News

Amazon’s Bezos gives $15 million to Catholic Charities

December 07, 2018

» Continue to this story on CNA

CWN Editor's Note: Jeff Bezos, the founder of the Amazon web site, has announced donations of $5 million apiece to three offices of Catholic Charities: in New Orleans, Miami, and western Washington.

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

For all current news, visit our News home page.

Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in. All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!