Retiring head of Catholic Health Association proud of role in promoting Obamacare

December 07, 2018

CWN Editor's Note: Sister Carol Keehan, who will soon step down from her post as president of the Catholic Health Association, spoke with the Crux news site about her satisfaction with the results of Obamacare. Sister Keehan, who played an instrumental role in securing passage of the legislation, said: “It wasn’t perfect, it is still not perfect, but it was a major step forward.” She denied that the program has increased government funding for abortion.

