Pope thanks donors of Vatican Christmas tree

December 07, 2018

CWN Editor's Note: Pope Francis held a private audience on December 7 with representative of the Italian regions of Friuli-Venezia Giulia and Veneto—the regions that provided this year’s Christmas trees for the Vatican.



Each year the Vatican receives Christmas trees—including the giant tree displayed in St. Peter’s Square—from a different European region.

