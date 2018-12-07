Catholic World News

Vatican ‘foreign minister’ prods OSCE to recognize essential human rights

December 07, 2018

» Continue to this story on Vatican Press Office

CWN Editor's Note: Archbishop Paul Richard Gallagher, the Vatican’s Secretary for Relations with States, warned against the invention of new “human rights” in an address to the Organization for Security and Cooperation in Europe (OSCE). The archbishop also stressed that all authentic human rights must be protected, rather than allowing some to trump others.

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

For all current news, visit our News home page.

Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in. All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!