Nicaragua: priest attacked in Managua’s cathedral with sulfuric acid

December 07, 2018

CWN Editor's Note: A 24-year-old woman attacked the priest while he was hearing confessions. According to a Nicaraguan media report, the woman was a pro-abortion activist who said that the devil asked her to attack the priest.

