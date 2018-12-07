Catholic World News

Philippine president accuses leading bishop of drug abuse

December 07, 2018

CWN Editor's Note: Bishop Pablo Virgilio David, the vice president of the bishops’ conference, responded, “No sir, I’m not into drugs of any sort, whether legal or illegal ... I only take vitamins with fruit shake.” Bishop David is a strong critic of the extrajudicial murder of drug traffickers, a practice associated with President Rodrigo Duterte’s regime.

